Local businesses hope for more financial COVID relief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To understand the impact the pandemic has had on small businesses, you don’t have to look any further than Meridian Township.

The Meridian Economic Development Corporation sent out a survey in November to 25 local businesses. Of the businesses, 80% said they needed financial help.

“The majority of them either replied that they wanted grant financial assistance, rental assistance, assistance paying for payroll PPE or all of them. So basically it just kind of came down to, we’re really really struggling to be able to meet our overall needs for operations because we really had to reduce so much,” said Amber Clark, Meridian Township Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development.

Jordan Munsters is one of those business owners. He comes to work every day at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment to an empty parking lot.

“At the end of the day, something’s got to happen like now,” said Munsters.

It’s do-or-die for businesses across the state like his.

As of now, High Caliber has been closed longer than it’s been open.

“We were physically open for six months to the public. And then we were closed for nine and a half,” said Munsters.

Musters says he’s done all he can and is now just waiting for the calvary.

“The best description I could get is like literally I’m waiting in line for my handout because I’m not able to support further, take care of myself,” said Munsters.

He joined the thousands in line for some of the $10 million in state grant money on Tuesday. But with only a certain amount available for each region, that money isn’t guaranteed.

Henry Kwok, who owns two Meridian Township businesses, also told the township he needs additional financial help.

“The state needs to do more for the small business,” said Kwok.

With the governor pressing the state legislature for $100 million in COVID-19 relief, Kwok just hopes it comes and is not too late.

“I wish they would have done this sooner, instead of waiting this long because, you know, I think the restaurants are being hit the hardest in this economic times, and there’s not much relief from the first shutdown. So the second shutdown feels a little more helpless,” said Kwok.

Munsters doesn’t know why additional federal aid hasn’t come but says state aid would be great.

“I hope that they see people like us that are struggling and they’re working for it. But if they’re not, then this whole system is broken,” said Munsters.

It’s not just Meridian Township. The National Federation of Independent Business Research Center did a series of studies surveying 20,000 of their small business owner members.

One in four said they will have to close their doors in the next six months if the current economic conditions don’t improve.

