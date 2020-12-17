Legislature still negotiating COVID deal hours before term ends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Time is running out for the Michigan legislature to approve a COVID-19 relief package before the end of the term.

Lawmakers told News 10 the House and Senate appropriations committees were still negotiating the specifics of the deal Thursday afternoon.

The State Budget Office’s proposal provides outlines money for businesses, public health and frontline workers.

Rep. Sarah Anthony (D - Lansing), who is on the House appropriations committee, said the committees are trying to find the money to pay for pandemic relief.

She said she is making sure some of the relief measures approved earlier this year, such as unemployment benefits, are part of the conversation.

Those measures expire at the end of the year.

“And also save our working families. The number one issue we are contacted about in our office is unemployment relief. There are families in our community that have not received any financial assistance from unemployment since March,” said Rep. Anthony.

The Senate is scheduled to end the year Thursday when they leave. Republican leaders in the House added Monday to the schedule, giving them more time to pass a relief bill.

Rep. Anthony said she’s willing to work around the clock to make sure it gets passed.

“COVID relief for our businesses and families should be the top priority. If we do nothing now in this chamber in the next couple of days. We need to prioritize resources for people who need it more,” said Rep. Anthony.

Republican members of the appropriations committees didn’t respond to requests for comment by the time this article was published.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.