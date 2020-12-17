Learn How To Make This Delicious Bourbon Caramel Sauce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays are a great time to try out some new recipes. If you love ice cream--and bourbon--this would be a great recipe for you to try making at home. Milk Means More has lots of great recipes on their website for main dishes, desserts, soups, slow cookers and more. Here are the ingredients that you’ll need to make this bourbon caramel sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

pinch of salt

1/2 cup cream, heavy

1 tablespoon bourbon

4 tablespoons butter, unsalted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Boil sugar, water, corn syrup, and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat, swirling occasionally. Cook until caramel is the color of iced tea, about 10 minutes., watching closely. This can scorch quickly.

Remove from heat and add cream and bourbon (watch out for steam!), whisking to combine. Keep off the heat and whisk in butter and vanilla. Transfer sauce to a bowl to cool (and thicken).

Store covered in the refrigerator. To serve, heat slowly in the microwave or over low heat in a saucepan.

Tops bread pudding, french toast, custard, ice cream or makes a wonderful fruit dip.

