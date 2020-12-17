Advertisement

Kent Co. prosecutor to provide an update on Kolodziej investigation

Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 after being accused of having a relationship with the female victim in a case.
Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 for...
Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 for having a relationship with the victim in a rape case he was assigned to.(cm-life.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker is giving an update on the investigation into former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej.

Kolodziej resigned after being accused of having a relationship with the female victim in a case he had been assigned to prosecute. He handled the rape case against former Central Michigan University Student President, Ian Elliott.

Elliott pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Isabella County.

Additionally, Kolodziej had another inappropriate relationship with a special agent from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. The case that agent had been assigned to has since been dismissed.

Kolodziej resigned just a year after being hired under former Attorney General Bill Schuette.

“To say I’m horrified and disgusted is really an understatement,” Nessel said of Kolodziej’s relationship with the victim. “In over 25 years of practice, I have never before even heard of a situation like this.”

That update on the investigation is expected at 3:00 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

