Jason Garrett Tests Positive

-UNDATED (AP) - Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Tight end coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays against the team he coached last year.

The Giants also announced that cornerback James Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed to be a high-risk, close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization. Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely.

Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry will also miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. If he continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.