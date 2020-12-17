Advertisement

Jason Garrett Tests Positive

In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak...
In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) listen to the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Tight end coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays against the team he coached last year.

The Giants also announced that cornerback James Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed to be a high-risk, close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization. Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely.

Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry will also miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. If he continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

MSU vs Maryland football game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins' program.
Michigan State football game against Maryland canceled
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
Tom Allen Named Big Ten Coach of the Year
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) keeps the ball...
UCLA Says No Bowl Game This Season
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium...
Former Ravens Running Back Dies