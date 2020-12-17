Holt Public Schools will stay remote for at least another two months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Holt Public Schools announced they will be sticking with remote learning for an additional two months, at least.

In a Facebook post, the district said the decision was made during the December board meeting in order to maintain transparency and trust.

The Board of Education approved a recommendation during the meeting to extend the date for our earliest return to in-person instruction.

“Unless mandated to return by the State of Michigan or a Board of Education decision, the earliest our en masse return to in-person instruction would occur is February 16th for pre-kindergarten-6th grade students and February 22nd for secondary students,” the post said.

The Board of education also approved the health metric shown below that will help guide the decisions.

