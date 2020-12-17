Advertisement

Holt Public Schools will stay remote for at least another two months

The decision was made in order for the district to maintain transparency and trust.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Holt Public Schools announced they will be sticking with remote learning for an additional two months, at least.

In a Facebook post, the district said the decision was made during the December board meeting in order to maintain transparency and trust.

The Board of Education approved a recommendation during the meeting to extend the date for our earliest return to in-person instruction.

“Unless mandated to return by the State of Michigan or a Board of Education decision, the earliest our en masse return to in-person instruction would occur is February 16th for pre-kindergarten-6th grade students and February 22nd for secondary students,” the post said.

The Board of education also approved the health metric shown below that will help guide the decisions.

