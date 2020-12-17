Advertisement

Graco recalls 51,000 inclined sleepers due to risk of suffocation

Consumers should stop the use of the sleeper immediately.
Graco has recalled its Pack 'n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper due to the risk of...
Graco has recalled its Pack 'n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper due to the risk of suffocation.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 51,000 baby accessories due to a risk of suffocation.

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products. Infants have rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, causing them to suffocate. No incidents have been reported with the Graco model, but the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers should stop the use of the sleeper immediately and contact Graco for a refund. The playard portion of the product and other included accessories are stills safe to use.

The inclined sleeper accessory is included with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard, and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

Model numbers for the above products can be found HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Federal grand jury charges six with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer
FILE -- The sun rises over Vatican City, the city-state surrounded by Rome, Italy, and home to...
Ambassador convicted in Vatican sexual abuse case
Former HHS advisor Paul Alexander urged for a "herd immunity" approach to combating the...
Former Trump staff member urged herd immunity
Tyson managers fired after betting on coronavirus