Graco recalls 51,000 inclined sleepers due to risk of suffocation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 51,000 baby accessories due to a risk of suffocation.

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products. Infants have rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, causing them to suffocate. No incidents have been reported with the Graco model, but the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers should stop the use of the sleeper immediately and contact Graco for a refund. The playard portion of the product and other included accessories are stills safe to use.

The inclined sleeper accessory is included with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard, and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

Model numbers for the above products can be found HERE.

