Former Trump staff member urged herd immunity

(WILX) - New emails reveal a former Health and Human Services (HHS) Adviser appointed by President Donald Trump urged health officials to adopt herd immunity for America’s response to coronavirus.

Paul Alexander left the HHS in September.

In one email, he states “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is -- who cares.”

Another added “There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high-risk groups to expose themselves to the virus. Period.”

In a statement to CNN, the HHS says Alexander’s emails “absolutely did not shape department strategy,” adding they are in no way pursuing herd immunity as an approach to fighting COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.