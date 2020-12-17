Advertisement

Former Trump staff member urged herd immunity

One email stated “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is -- who cares.”
Former HHS advisor Paul Alexander urged for a "herd immunity" approach to combating the...
Former HHS advisor Paul Alexander urged for a "herd immunity" approach to combating the coronavirus.(NBC News)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - New emails reveal a former Health and Human Services (HHS) Adviser appointed by President Donald Trump urged health officials to adopt herd immunity for America’s response to coronavirus.

Paul Alexander left the HHS in September.

In one email, he states “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is -- who cares.”

Another added “There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high-risk groups to expose themselves to the virus. Period.”

In a statement to CNN, the HHS says Alexander’s emails “absolutely did not shape department strategy,” adding they are in no way pursuing herd immunity as an approach to fighting COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

FILE -- The sun rises over Vatican City, the city-state surrounded by Rome, Italy, and home to...
Ambassador convicted in Vatican sexual abuse case
Tyson managers fired after betting on coronavirus
Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 for...
Kent Co. prosecutor to provide an update on Kolodziej investigation
12-17 AM Weather