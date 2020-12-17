Former Ravens Running Back Dies

-- Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died at the age of 28. Authorities say he died yesterday in Williamsburg, Virginia. No cause was given. Taliaferro ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with Baltimore before being cut in 2017. Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season. He played in three games apiece in 2015 and 2016 before again finishing on injured reserve each season.