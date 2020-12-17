Advertisement

Former Ravens Running Back Dies

Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium...
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium during the first half of NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(KALB)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-- Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died at the age of 28. Authorities say he died yesterday in Williamsburg, Virginia. No cause was given. Taliaferro ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with Baltimore before being cut in 2017. Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season. He played in three games apiece in 2015 and 2016 before again finishing on injured reserve each season.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
Ida Tedesco gives an update on life with baby Rosie
Jennifer Granholm.
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

Latest News

Six men indicted in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Six men indicted in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
The Capitol, House, and Senate are all closed Monday due to a "credible threat of violence"
Michigan Capitol, Senate, House closed ahead of electoral college vote
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were outside her house...
Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were outside her house Saturday night
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election