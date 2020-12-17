Advertisement

Federal grand jury charges six with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer

A grand jury found there is enough evidence to send six men to trial.
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta.(WILX)
By Spencer Soicher and Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced a federal grand jury has indicted six men on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. The plot included holding the governor for ransom or possibly leaving her in the middle of Lake Michigan.

Two months ago, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta were arrested. Each faces up to life in prison if convicted. Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta are residents of Michigan. Croft is a resident of Delaware.

All six were previously charged by complaint. However, under the United States Constitution, the government must present such a felony case to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to proceed with the prosecution.

Thursday was the last day the jury could deliver an indictment.

No new charges have been added but one new detail came out.

One of the suspects allegedly told the group if they ended up dealing with police, they should give the officer one chance to leave and then kill the officer if they refused.

The investigation is ongoing. FBI agents of the Detroit Field Office and other members of their Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), including the Michigan State Police, are conducting the investigation. FBI agents and JTTF members in the Baltimore and Milwaukee Field Offices are also involved.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan is prosecuting the federal charges. U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern District of Michigan, Western District of Wisconsin, and Delaware have assisted.

Read the indictment here:

