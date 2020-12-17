East Lansing Rotary spreads “holiday cheer” in The Willows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -– The Rotary Club of East Lansing is spreading some “holiday cheer” to the residents and staff of the Willows at East Lansing.

Currently, The Willows at East Lansing provides care for 22 residents in the Assisted Living program and 15 residents in Memory Care.

“People across Mid-Michigan have been affected in innumerable ways by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our club thought that it would be in keeping with Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self if we could pinpoint at least one way to brighten the lives of people in our community during these challenging and oftentimes trying times,” said Sung Lee, President of the Rotary Club of East Lansing.

Residents have been isolated from their families and friends since March 2020 and have been quarantined on several occasions due to emergency orders.

The Rotary Club will make sure that residents receive goodie bags filled with snacks, candies, calendars, journals, and a puzzle book.

Also, those apart of the Willows nursing, maintenance, and administrative staff will receive twenty $25 Meijer gift cards through a special employee “blind” drawing.

“This gesture by the Rotary Club is a big boost to our morale here at the Willows,” said The Willows Executive Director Keith Fisher. “Our staff has been working hard to ensure the health and safety of our residents and this gesture by the Rotary Club is not only uplifting for everyone here; but most appreciated.”

