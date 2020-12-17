Advertisement

East Lansing Rotary spreads “holiday cheer” in The Willows

Rotary Club of East Lansing
Rotary Club of East Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -– The Rotary Club of East Lansing is spreading some “holiday cheer” to the residents and staff of the Willows at East Lansing.

Currently, The Willows at East Lansing provides care for 22 residents in the Assisted Living program and 15 residents in Memory Care.

“People across Mid-Michigan have been affected in innumerable ways by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Our club thought that it would be in keeping with Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self if we could pinpoint at least one way to brighten the lives of people in our community during these challenging and oftentimes trying times,” said Sung Lee, President of the Rotary Club of East Lansing.

Residents have been isolated from their families and friends since March 2020 and have been quarantined on several occasions due to emergency orders.

The Rotary Club will make sure that residents receive goodie bags filled with snacks, candies, calendars, journals, and a puzzle book.

Also, those apart of the Willows nursing, maintenance, and administrative staff will receive twenty $25 Meijer gift cards through a special employee “blind” drawing.

“This gesture by the Rotary Club is a big boost to our morale here at the Willows,” said The Willows Executive Director Keith Fisher. “Our staff has been working hard to ensure the health and safety of our residents and this gesture by the Rotary Club is not only uplifting for everyone here; but most appreciated.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
GVSU police department update on student’s suspicious death
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle blaze at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason

Latest News

Local businesses hope for more financial COVID relief
Business side of COVID-19 bill relief
Business side of COVID-19 bill relief
MHSAA waiting on state for fall sports decision
MHSAA waiting on state for fall sports decision
Andrel Anthony and Ethan Boyd commit to MSU and Michigan.
East Lansing football players commit to rival schools