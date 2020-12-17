Beaumont Health professionals receive first dose of vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the state’s largest health care systems has already started distributing the vaccine.

Professionals at Beaumont Health say they have been feeling hopeful since receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

“When I did receive it, I think it’s kind of testament to months of hard work and sacrifice for a lot of people,” said Dr. Rajiv John, M.D. internal medicine physician with Beaumont Health.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rajiv John from Beaumont Health was one of the first health care workers to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. John says he and his co-workers are feeling hopeful now that the vaccine is here.

“We’re seeing something like at the end that after all these 9 months-especially around the turn of 2020 -- we’re starting off 2021 with some sort of -- something to look forward to,” he said.

Beaumont Health received 975 initial doses of the vaccine -- health care workers in the high priority group or those who have direct or indirect exposure to patients with COVID-19 received a dose.

Dr. John says he understands if people are skeptical of the vaccine but encourages people to take it when it becomes available to the general public.

“A vaccine with nearly 40,000 test participants and randomized control trial is a welcome glimmer of hope so to me it’s very personal but I think it actually makes sense that we take a vaccine that’s coming,” he said.

Local Lansing health care professionals haven’t received the vaccine yet but say they plan to get the vaccine as soon as they can.

“Absolutely, I am going to get the vaccine. I can only stress enough that we need 70 percent of people to get that vaccine to create a herd immunity and it’s the only way to protect my family and others too,” said local nurse Rachael Hanson.

Both Sparrow and McLaren Hospitals told News 10 they are still waiting on the arrival of the vaccine. We’ll let you know as soon as it arrives.

Until vaccines are widely available to the public, health care professionals are encouraging people to get their flu shots and to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.

