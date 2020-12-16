Three MSU Footballl Players Land Post Season Honors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State football players have earned some form of All Big Ten honors, the conference announced on Wednesday. Redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown was named first team by the coaches and second team by the media and he is now off to the NFL draft. Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons was named second team by the media and the third team by the coaches. Redshirt senior defensive end Drew Beesley was an honorable mention choice by both the coaches and media.

