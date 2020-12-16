Still no schedule from MHSAA

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is waiting for the state of Michigan to lift the shutdown before they make a new schedule.

They say they’ve been in the same position before.

“I never wanted to get back to this. This was how we felt in the winter and the spring,” said Geoff Kimmerly.

It’s very familiar territory for the MHSAA’s representative council.

Instead of making a schedule for a return that might not happen, Kimmerly says they’re letting the state give them some more clarification.

Given that they’ve made decisions before, they’ve planned for whatever happens with the shutdown.

“As soon as we get the ok to play, we’ll be able to reconvene our council really quickly and really solidify what’s out there,” Kimmerly said.

Kimmerly says they talk with coaches and players almost every day-specifically the student advisory council.

They’re frustrated they can’t play, but Kimmerly says they understand and haven’t given up hope.

“I give them a lot of credit for seeing things as clearly as they do. It was really impressive,” he said.

Kimmerly says they have no plans to cancel the rest of the fall season even if the shutdown keeps getting extended.

“There are a lot of people that we hear from that want to play whenever we can play. They would rather it was sooner than later, but they’ll be ready when the time comes regardless,” he said.

Kimmerly says they’re expecting to hear from Governor Gretchen Whitmer some time this week.

