Software company TechSmith establishing new international headquarters in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Software developer TechSmith is planning to establish a new international headquarters facility in East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, according to the Whitmer Administration

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of nearly $15 million and create 25 highly-paid jobs while retaining 275 jobs in the Lansing area.

“This is great news for our state, our families, and our economy, and it proves once again that Michigan is a world leader in innovation,” said Governor Whitmer. “This crucial partnership with TechSmith will create up to 50 new good-paying, high-tech jobs for Michigan workers. I’m proud to partner with TechSmith and look forward to working with every business that wants to invest in our state.”

TechSmith, founded in 1987 as Horizon Technologies, is a high-tech software development company focusing on capturing screen content for better communication. Its software is used as aides for training, tutorials, scholastic lessons and everyday communication. TechSmith’s products are used by more than 65 million users in more than 193 countries, and customers include Johnson & Johnson, eBay and Accenture. The company has 275 employees and is currently spread across five buildings in Alaiedon Township in Ingham County.

“As a growing tech company, we know our employees are driving our success,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “We look forward to providing a quality workspace and state of the art amenities to our amazing team, which not only better equips us to attract world-class talent, but also deepens our company’s sense of commitment to and passion for Michigan State University and the Lansing region.”

TechSmith plans to consolidate its current five facilities into one new headquarters building to be built near the former Spartan Village in East Lansing. The project is expected to result in the creation of 25 qualified new jobs, with the potential for up to 50 total jobs, and a capital investment of nearly $15 million. The Michigan Strategic Fund today approved a $250,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant in support of the project.

The company is also teaming up with Michigan State University and Lansing Community College to provide year-round internship opportunities for students.

The company expects the new building to be a recruiting tool that will include modern design, open work areas and employee comforts mimicking accommodations found at software companies based in Silicon Valley.

“The Lansing area continues to establish itself as a growing tech and professional services hub in the state and this investment by TechSmith further underscores the competitive advantages our state is has to offer growing tech businesses – from the strength of our business climate to our talented workforce,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Burton. “We’re pleased to work with our partners, including LEAP, here in the Lansing region to support this project.”

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) reportedly assisted TechSmith in identifying and evaluating locations throughout the region.

“The Jobs Ready Michigan grant from the MEDC to support TechSmith’s move to East Lansing, is evidence of TechSmith’s commitment to a talent focused culture and the caliber of the more than 275 jobs that could soon move into the region,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP.

