Preparation continues for Biden inauguration with safety in mind

The parade will likely be mostly virtual.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WILX) - Coronavirus safety measures for the presidential inauguration have been announced.

On Wednesday, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCIC) released a statement saying the event will be scaled down.

“Traditionally, the JCCIC would distribute 200,000 tickets for the official ceremonies at the Capitol and provide ticket bundles to Members of the 117th Congress to distribute to constituents. For the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies, invitations to Members of the 117th Congress will be limited to themselves and one guest,” the statement said.

The committee says President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office and deliver the traditional inauguration address from a platform on the steps of the US Capitol. However, the parade will likely be mostly virtual.

Biden’s inaugural team is urging all Americans to stay home during the ceremony, in hopes of preventing a super-spreader event.

