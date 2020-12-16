Advertisement

MSU Football Signs 17 Players

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed 17 players Wednesday the first of the three day early signing period for colleges across the country. The group includes grad transfer quarterback Anthony Russo, who has a year of eligibility after playing at Temple. MSU also landed linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote from Las Vegas who decommitted at the last moment from USC. He is listed as a four star prospect. Tucker also announced that defensive lineman Na’Quan Jones is giving up a final year to head to the NFL draft next spring.

