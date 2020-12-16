Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are mixed emotions after reports from the Associated Press are saying former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Biden to lead the United States Department of Energy,

As governor Granholm faced an economic downturn before the great recession struck-- she helped diversify the state by emphasizing a “green economy.”

During her time in office, Granholm focused on manufacturing wind turbines - solar panels - advanced batteries, and electric vehicles.

Mayor of Lansing Andy Schor worked with Granholm and says he was excited to hear the reports of Granholm potentially joining President-elect Biden.

“When she was governor, you know, there was advanced battery work that was done and she was very involved with that. So, I think Governor Granholm is going to be a fantastic energy secretary for the nation and we’re proud to have her right here from Michigan and I’m proud to have her as a former Lansing resident,” said Mayor Schor.

However, not all state representatives are excited about the reports.

Michigan Republican party Chairman Laura Cox released a statement shortly after the reports of Granholm.

“Jennifer Granholm’s tenure as governor of Michigan was a disaster for the people of our state, and I have no doubt that her lack of executive ability would make her a terrible energy secretary,” said Cox.

President-elect Joe Biden is also nominating his former rival Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay person in a cabinet position if confirmed by the Senate.

