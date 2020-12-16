Advertisement

Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are mixed emotions after reports from the Associated Press are saying former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Biden to lead the United States Department of Energy,

As governor Granholm faced an economic downturn before the great recession struck-- she helped diversify the state by emphasizing a “green economy.”

During her time in office, Granholm focused on manufacturing wind turbines - solar panels - advanced batteries, and electric vehicles.

Mayor of Lansing Andy Schor worked with Granholm and says he was excited to hear the reports of Granholm potentially joining President-elect Biden.

“When she was governor, you know, there was advanced battery work that was done and she was very involved with that. So, I think Governor Granholm is going to be a fantastic energy secretary for the nation and we’re proud to have her right here from Michigan and I’m proud to have her as a former Lansing resident,” said Mayor Schor.

However, not all state representatives are excited about the reports.

Michigan Republican party Chairman Laura Cox released a statement shortly after the reports of Granholm.

“Jennifer Granholm’s tenure as governor of Michigan was a disaster for the people of our state, and I have no doubt that her lack of executive ability would make her a terrible energy secretary,” said Cox.

President-elect Joe Biden is also nominating his former rival Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay person in a cabinet position if confirmed by the Senate.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

There are mixed emotions after reports from the Associated Press are saying former Michigan...
Mixed reactions following reports of Granholm’s cabinet appointment
Fire destroys recycling warehouse
Fire destroys recycling warehouse
Governor Whitmer congratulates Mayor Buttigieg on cabinet nomination
MSU to play Maryland
MSU to play Maryland