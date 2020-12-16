Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers OK bills to let college athletes be paid

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights — putting Michigan on the cusp of becoming at least the fourth state with such a law.

In-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign. A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes.

The NCAA, pressured by states that started acting on their own, is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors — able to earn money for endorsement deals, for appearances and for promoting products or events on social media accounts.

Michigan’s legislation, approved 35-3 by the Senate, largely would take effect starting in 2023. California, Florida and Colorado also have enacted laws targeting the NCAA’s ban on compensation for college athletes.

