Lions’ Ragnow overcomes bizarre injury

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow told teammates he couldn’t talk because of an injury and continued playing against the Green Bay Packers. Lions quarterback Chase Daniel says Wednesday that Ragnow played with a fractured throat. Daniel says Detroit didn’t miss a beat even though Ragnow could not make calls on the line in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. Detroit drafted Ragnow out of Arkansas with the No. 20 pick in 2018. He has started every game this year and missed only one game last season and started in all 16 games as a rookie. The Lions play Sunday at Tennessee.

