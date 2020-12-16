Kansas State Ends Football Season

-UNDATED (AP) - At least five Power Five teams have now withdrawn from consideration for a bowl game. Kansas State is the latest.

The school paused all football activities indefinitely on Wednesday amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.

Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12. The NCAA has also waived minimum wins required for bowl eligibility.

The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.

The Wildcats are the first Big 12 team to withdraw from bowl consideration. Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams - Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia - have also announced they will not participate in a postseason game. Neither will Stanford in the Pac-12.

More than 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.