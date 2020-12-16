Advertisement

Ida Tedesco gives un update on life with baby Rosie

A very special update for you from Ida and Rosie!
News 10 Today Anchor Ida Tedesco gave birth to her first child on Friday Oct 30.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last couple of months, we have received a lot of questions about how morning co-anchor Ida Tedesco is doing while on maternity leave. This morning we have a very special update for you from Ida and Rosie!

“Everything has been going great,” Ida says. “Our beautiful Rosie is just about 2 months old! My husband and I love her so much. I don’t even remember life before her. Hopefully one day we’ll be able to introduce her to the News 10 family in-person, post-COVID. Thank you for all the kind messages. I can’t wait to get back to work and back on the desk. Thank you again for all the love and support you’ve been sending me and sweet little Rosie!”

We can’t wait to meet her, Ida!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

