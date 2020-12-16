Health officials confirm 4,037 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 16, Michigan health officials have reported 4,037 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 83 deaths. The state total now sits at 446,752 cases and 11,018 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,288 cases and 32 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,888 cases and 70 deaths.

Ingham County reports 11,108 cases and 155 deaths.

Jackson County reports 6,707 cases and 128 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,538 cases and 50 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.