Governor Whitmer appoints two new judges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer two appointments, one to Michigan’s district courts and one to circuit courts. Yasmine Isshak Poles has been appointed to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County and Miriam A. Perry has been appointed to the 15th District Court of Ann Arbor.

“I am honored to appoint Judge Poles and Judge Perry to both the Circuit and District courts,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am confident that they will both serve their court, their community, and the state well.”

The appointments were made to fill partial terms. Poles’s term will expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2023. She is being selected to fill the seat of Judge Hala Y. Jarbou who stepped down effective Sept. 25, 2020 following her appointment to the United States District Court of the Western District of Michigan. Perry’s term will expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2023, after Judge Elizabeth Pollard Hines stepped down effective Nov. 1, 2020.

6th Circuit Court of Oakland County

Yasmine Isshak Poles currently serves as the principal of the Law Offices of Yasmine I. Poles, PLLC. In her practice, she specializes in criminal defense, custody, and employment matters. She also serves as corporate counsel and director of human resources for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. and Title Partners, Inc. Prior to her private practice, Poles served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Macomb County for 12 years.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Whitmer,” Poles said. “I want to thank the Governor for her confidence in me and for this tremendous opportunity to serve the people of Oakland County. I am truly the epitome of the American Dream and I will dedicate myself to impartiality and fairness.”

Poles is a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect, Chaldean Chamber of Commerce, Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan, Michigan Association of Justice, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan and earned her Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University School of Law.

15th District Court of Ann Arbor

Miriam A. Perry currently serves as a clinical teaching fellow in the University of Michigan Law School’s Veterans Legal Clinic. Prior to the fellowship, Perry worked as an assistant public defender for Washtenaw County, representing clients in a wide range of criminal proceedings. She has also served as a judicial attorney for the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County and a law clerk for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Perry is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association, National Bar Association, Washtenaw County Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association, NAACP, and Ann Arbor Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Spelman College and earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Miriam is a life-long resident of Ann Arbor.

“I am humbled, honored, and grateful for the appointment to the 15th District Court,” Perry said. “My life’s work has revolved around serving people in this community. I am looking forward to helping ensure that a culture of fairness and impartiality exists for all people, in all cases.”

