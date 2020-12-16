Governor Whitmer joined a call with Biden’s team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after President-elect Biden and COVID-19 Transition Advisory Board members joined a bipartisan National Governors Association (NGA) call to discuss key issues states are confronting as they work to eliminate COVID-19:

“It’s very clear that President-elect Biden’s number one priority is listening to health experts and working across the aisle to eradicate COVID-19 and provide support for our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. He has shown a deep commitment to working with all of our nation’s governors, no matter their party, to end this pandemic and ensure everyone has the support they need to distribute the safe and effective vaccine.

I am confident that Michigan, the state that has stepped up as the arsenal of health during this pandemic, and where Michigan workers are manufacturing and deploying the Pfizer vaccine, will be a great partner to the Biden Administration as we work to eliminate COVID-19 and grow our economy. I also know that the president-elect is eager to work across the aisle with leaders in the federal government on future bipartisan relief packages that provide support for states like Michigan and our families, frontline workers, and small businesses.

COVID-19 will not go away when the new administration comes in. That’s why it’s so crucial that we all work together to protect one another from this virus. That means masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person.”

In August, the NGA announced that Governor Whitmer will serve a second term on the organization’s Executive Committee. The governor first joined the NGA Executive Committee in the 2019-2020 term.

