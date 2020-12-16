Advertisement

Governor Whitmer congratulates Mayor Buttigieg on cabinet nomination

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after President-elect Biden nominated Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation:

“This is great news for our families, our businesses, and our nation’s economy. Every American deserves to drive to work and drop their kids at school safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield. Mayor Buttigieg has shown a deep commitment to getting things done for Americans everywhere, and I know he will work around the clock to fix and protect our nation’s infrastructure. President-Elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our nation, with more women, more people of color, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community at the table. I look forward to working closely with Mayor Buttigieg and the entire Biden Administration to fix the damn roads and protect Michiganders from shelling out hundreds of dollars a year on car repairs. Let’s get to work.”

This information comes from the Executive Office of the Governor.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

MSU to play Maryland
MSU to play Maryland
Dominion Voting System CEO testifies
Dominion Voting System CEO testifies
East Lansing may extend mask requirement
East Lansing may extend mask requirement
Governor Whitmer applauding COVID-19 vaccine
Governor applauding Michigan for COVID-19 vaccine