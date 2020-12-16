Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Office of the Governor announced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded a state transportation economic development grant that will support 150 new jobs in the city of Detroit.

“This is good news for our families, our businesses, and our economy as a whole. Every Michigander deserves to drive on our roads safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield, and this partnership with Grobbel’s will help us reach that goal while creating good jobs for Michigan workers,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased that we were able to work with this long-standing company, Eastern Market, and the City of Detroit to support the road improvements necessary for Grobbel’s new facility, and I will continue working with everyone who wants to create Michigan jobs and improve our state’s infrastructure. Let’s get to work.”

The grant will help to fund infrastructure improvements related to E.W. Grobbel Sons, Inc.’s new and expanded production facilities in Detroit’s historic Eastern Market.

“E.W. Grobbel would like to thank MDOT and the City of Detroit for their support on our Dequindre expansion project within the Greater Eastern Market,” said Jason Grobbel, president of E.W. Grobbel Sons, Inc. “We want to acknowledge the time, dedication, and hard work from everyone involved in making this project a reality. We thank you for identifying the opportunity of this development, and what it will generate for our community as a whole. This project will establish careers for many Detroiters. It will also attract future food processors, food suppliers, and other agricultural businesses. We are very excited to break ground and begin construction on this project.”

E.W. Grobbel Sons, Inc., located in Detroit’s Eastern Market, was founded in Detroit in 1883 and is the country’s oldest and largest certified corned beef processor. The company ships product countrywide to some of the nation’s biggest restaurant groups. Grobbel’s considered building its new facility closer to cattle farming operations but instead chose to maintain its 140-year presence in the city of Detroit.

The company will invest $25 million in the new facility and hire an additional 150 employees. This is the first phase of a planned two-phase project.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.