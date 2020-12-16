Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer and Santa talk with local kids about holiday safety

During the call Clause assured children that he will be able to make the journey from the North Pole.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH POLE (WILX) - The holiday season is upon us and so Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, got to speak with a very special guest from the North Pole during her last virtual meeting. Santa Claus joined the Governor to talk about staying safe this holiday season.

During the call Clause assured children that he, the elves and the reindeer have followed all of the COVID-19 safety precautions and so will be able to make the journey from the North Pole.

“We know this holiday will look different in many ways, but Michigan’s children can be assured that Santa Claus will continue his yearly tradition of visiting millions of children around the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know Santa, his elves, and the reindeer have been safe this year and our kids showed them how Michiganders do their part to keep each other safe by wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

“Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas Michiganders!” said Santa Claus, “I know lots of boys and girls across the great state of Michigan who have been extremely nice and safe this year. Just like every year, I will travel to homes across the world to visit boys and girls and spread holiday cheer. Don’t forget to leave out a carrot for Rudolph so his nose glows extra bright and wear your mask!”

To watch the governor’s chat with Santa CLICK HERE.

