FTC warning consumers of holiday scams, including vaccine deliveries

Scammers are offering up hard to find items - from PlayStation 5s to puppies.
(KOLNKGIN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a holiday shopping season of record online sales, scammers are offering up hard to find items, from PlayStation 5s to puppies.

According to the Better Business Bureau, pet scams now make up almost 25% of all reported scams. Shoppers are warned to never pay a private seller upfront for something you can’t actually see. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also warning consumers to delete or hang up on unexpected messages, including those calls that claim to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“You’re not going to be getting any vaccine shipped to your house before hospitals before first responders, before assisted living,” Fred Harran, FTC Public Safety Director said.

Many scammers also try to send you links or phone numbers while pretending to be a well-known company. If you get anything like that, sign in to your account or contact the company to make sure it is real.

