FTC seeking user data from tech companies

The companies have 45 days to respond.
The logos of the Apps Facebook, Snapchat, and WhatsApp on the display of an iPhone.(WIBW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is requiring a group of tech companies to share information on how they collect and use user data.

Amazon, Facebook, YouTube, and six others were sent orders to hand over information about their data practices.

The FTC is seeking information specifically related to:

  • How social media and video streaming services collect, use, track, estimate, or derive personal and demographic information;
  • How they determine which ads and other content are shown to consumers;
  • Whether they apply algorithms or data analytics to personal information;
  • How they measure, promote, and research user engagement; and
  • How their practices affect children and teens.

The companies have 45 days to respond.

Both Discord and Twitter say they’re working with the FTC.

The other companies, including Snapchat and TikTok, have yet to issue statements.

