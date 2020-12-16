Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
GVSU police department update on student’s suspicious death
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle blaze at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

Mel Tucker press conference on National Signing Day
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
LIVE: Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick
Software company TechSmith establishing new international headquarters in East Lansing