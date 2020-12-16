Fauci says the general public may get vaccine by the end of March

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus vaccines are now being administered in the start of what will be a long process. When and where the general public could get the shot is not yet clear. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says it could be just a few months.

“By my calculation, sometime by the end of March, the beginning of April that the normal, healthy man and woman in the street, who has no underlying conditions, would likely get it,” Fauci said.

Other government experts say it depends on the efficiency of the rollout and it could be closer to May or June.

As for the experience, one CVS pharmacy official says they’d compare it to booking a round-trip flight.

“There’s not going to be lines because everyone will be by appointment,” Jonathan Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health said. “There’s a lot of follow up to ensure that they get the second dose up to and including a phone call if they miss that appointment. We’ll be able to do 25 million vaccines a month.”

