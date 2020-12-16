East Lansing football players commit to rival schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two East Lansing high school football teammates officially became rivals on Wednesday. Andrel Anthony and Ethan Boyd signed their national letters on intent to play college ball at Michigan State and Michigan.

”It’s probably one of the biggest days of my life honestly,” said Anthony, a Michigan signee.

“Definitely a top five day of my life,” said Boyd, a Michigan State signee.

Playing football at the next level is a dream.

“I grew up dreaming about going to the next level, Division 1,” said Anthony. “Being able to officially say that I’m going to be playing there is amazing. It’s truly a blessing.”

“I’ve been watching Michigan State football for a long time,” said Boyd. “I mean, last night it kind of hit me and it was pretty special.”

For Anthony and Boyd, this is all they’ve ever wanted.

“From what I can remember, we were just talking about how he would watch TV, watch the games, watch these guys you know going to college, signing,” said Vicki Anthony, Andrel’s mom. “He was like ‘oh, that’s so cold, oh he’s sweet’ and I’m like ‘that’s you.’”

Today was emotional. Both of them were surrounded by their family, the media, and their high school coach. It’s been a fun ride, especially committing to rival schools.

“It’s been pretty funny,” said Anthony. “Even at practice, he’ll slap my gloves because I wear Michigan gloves or something like that, or he’ll be flipping me or something like that, so it was pretty cool.”

This is Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker’s first full recruiting cycle at Michigan State and it was all done virtually. Despite the strange year, he’s excited one of his three offensive lineman recruits is from the area.

“I’m really excited for him. He had a heck of a year. I really enjoy watching his film, and I got a chance to meet him,” said Tucker. “He’s a great kid, he’s got a great face, he’s what you’re looking for. He’s got the length. He’s going to represent Michigan State very well.”

It’s been quite the journey for both guys, especially not being able to finish out their senior years. Their coach is happy to see them play Division 1 football.

“Great kids, great families, outstanding students, outstanding young men,” said East Lansing Head Coach Bill Feraco. “We’re so very proud of them.”

Both Anthony and Boyd plan to enroll early and be ready for spring practice next year.

