Democrats frustrated COVID relief package isn’t up for vote as end of legislative term draws near

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congress is close to passing another COVID relief bill. Leaders in Washington announced two different proposals on Wednesday.

They will both include stimulus checks.

A state COVID relief package is still in the works.

On Wednesday, the appropriations committees in the House and Senate were working on a deal that would provide pandemic relief.

Democrats would like to see the deal happen before they go home for the year on Thursday.

“Families are hurting now,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., (D) East Lansing.

“We owe it to them to come up with a solution,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township.

Rep. Brixie is frustrated that a COVID relief package wasn’t on the agenda on Wednesday.

She’s worried about people still on unemployment, many of whom will run out of benefits next week.

And even more, people need it with Michigan’s unemployment rate going up to 6.9% in November.

“It’s my sincere hope that our leadership is able to work out their differences and come to the aid of Michigan residents,” said Rep. Brixie.

The State Budget Office sent a proposal to the appropriation committees asking for more money to help people during the pandemic.

The extra funds in the proposal would go to small businesses, COVID testing, contact tracing, PPE and more frontline workers.

“If we don’t act, unemployment will be lost for people right after the holidays. We know small businesses are already dealing with a huge amount of pain,” said Sen. Hertel.

Sen. Hertel said it’s frustrating nothing has been brought up to a vote this late in the game.

“I’m sure families are frustrated a lot more than I am. We should get this done. Families shouldn’t wait until the next session or the next legislature to do it,” he said.

Sen. Hertel said the legislature shouldn’t wait to provide relief.

“The only reason we have a rainy day fund, the only reason we have that is for situations like this,” Sen. Hertel said.

Rep. Brixie said it will take lawmakers putting politics aside to get relief approved.

“We need to really put aside our partisan differences and reaching across the aisle and coming together to come up with solutions for Michiganders,” said Rep. Brixie.

Republican members of the appropriations committees couldn’t be reached or declined interviews Wednesday.

House Republicans did add Monday, December 21 to the calendar.

The Senate will end the year Thursday.

