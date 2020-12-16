Customers frustrated over USPS delays

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 is still straining the system that handles your holiday mail.

The U.S. Postal Service claiming they are overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages, being processed with a limited staff. What does that mean?

Well, gifts ordered online may not arrive in time for Christmas.

“I ordered from Shutterfly and it was Christmas cards and that was the only thing I ordered on Monday, 11/23,”said Megan Gleason.

Megan’s cards were supposed to arrive on December 4. That’s almost two weeks ago.

“I still haven’t received it. They were stuck in Georgia, now they are stuck in Indiana, and I have no idea when it will come,” Megan said.

She told News 10 she knew things would be delayed this holiday season. USPS even put out a statement encouraging customers to order earlier.

“I ordered before Thanksgiving to try and allow for this, so it’s getting frustrating,” Megan said.

Even Amazon’s two-day shipping can’t be guaranteed, Mitchell Steur is still waiting on an order that was placed in November.

“Of course, this is the one thing I actually want, and it’s the one thing that got delayed,” Mitchell Steur said. “First time I called I had to sign up for a call back, and they called me back in an hour then that lady walked me through making a ticket.”

He tried calling to check on the status but didn’t get any answers.

After multiple phone calls, he was left with no real answer.

“It’s somewhere on this truck from Aurora, Illinois. According to tracking, it left Aurora three days ago and as of yesterday it was still on track to be here,” Mitchell said. “It got closer and they pushed it back, [and kept] pushing it back.”

The post office finally admitted to him that they did not know where it was or when it would be arriving.

USPS released a statement stating the following:

“We continue to flex our network including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.”

