Cuban scientists dismiss US claim that microwaves caused illness

The first cases were reported in Havana in 2016.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WILX) - Cuban scientists are dismissing a report that mysterious symptoms in American diplomats were due to radiofrequency waves.



The diplomat’s’ symptoms included dizziness, nausea, blurred vision, and hearing and memory loss.

The U.S. said the cause of the symptoms was microwave energy, but Cuban scientists say those are “not proven facts.”

Because of the strange symptoms, a large part of the diplomatic staff of the U.S. embassy left Cuba in 2017.

