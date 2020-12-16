Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Americans expect to find their fast food restaurants always open, but the coronavirus outbreak has some franchise owners taking a hard look at their bottom line.

At one Washington, D.C. fast food restaurant, cars line up in the drive thru lane and a worker rushes out with a meal. But inside, the tables sit empty. The public is directed to stay home, and restaurant dining rooms are closed.

“It’s bad,” International Franchise Association spokesman Stephen Worley told us. The association represents the $670 billion franchise industry.

They might look busy now, but he says fast food restaurants and their employees are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It means that less money comes in for these businesses to keep employees payrolled and continue providing benefits and continue being these pillars of the community that they are,” Worley said.

While most fast food restaurants have a nationally recognized logo on their building, many are locally owned. Owners are responsible for maintaining operations, standards, and quality of the franchise brand.

“They are your neighbor. They are your family members. They hire people in your neighborhood,” Worley said.

Without immediate assistance, Worley said, tens of thousands of franchisees might not be able to make ends meet in the next 45 days. So, they’re turning to the government for help.

Franchises want federal funding to help cover their employees’ paychecks and benefits.

Less than half of workers in the accommodation and food services industry have paid sick leave, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Congress is standing by the industry. The Senate and White House came to an agreement Wednesday on the latest coronavirus relief package, which includes some of the immediate funding franchisees were hoping for.

So, while our nation battles the coronavirus outbreak, many of your locally owned fast food restaurants want you to know they’re still open for business.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
GVSU police department update on student’s suspicious death
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle blaze at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

The Capitol, House, and Senate are all closed Monday due to a "credible threat of violence"
Michigan Capitol, Senate, House closed ahead of electoral college vote
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were outside her house...
Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were outside her house Saturday night
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Violet Lentz has been opening polls in Wheatfield Twp the same way for decades.
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way