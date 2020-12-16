Congressional leaders near deal on COVID relief, two packages proposed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A months-long deadlock on a second COVID relief bill may be ending soon.

Top congressional leaders on both sides of Capitol Hill who are negotiating the measure say, they’re confident a deal will be reached before the deadline at the end of the week.

Democrats have been asking for aid for states and local governments. Republicans want a liability shield, that would protect businesses from being sued if customers or employees contract COVID. Both sides may have backed off those demands, to concentrate on what they do agree on.

That includes an extension of jobless benefits, small business loans, and money for vaccine distribution.

A bipartisan group presented two packages presented: one has unanimous support, one does not.

The group put together the framework for a $750 billion dollar assistance package that received unanimous support. That package includes an additional unemployment benefit of $300 per week for 16 weeks, rent relief, student loan forbearance, assistance to food banks, and an extension of the Payroll Protection Program.

An additional $158 billion package for state and local aid has not received such support.

“The second one is the one with state and local aid,” Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) said. “That’s really, really critical. Because state and local governments have been on the front lines of responding to this public health and economic crisis and because they’ve lost revenue because of closing businesses according to public health advice. This aid is critical to keep those vital services going and also to prevent layoffs of firefighters and police officers. We need to get a relief package now especially for the individuals and small businesses that are struggling so much.”

Under the second package, each state would receive a minimum of $500 million, the bulk of the program, with funds for tribal areas.

“I’m going to keep pushing for state and local, but the $750 billion package is ready to go,” Hassan said. “I’m hoping we can still get to an agreement on both things.”

Some could lose unemployment benefits as soon as Dec. 26.

