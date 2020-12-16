Advertisement

Beaumont administers vaccines to doctors and nurses

The frontline workers at the state’s largest health care system received the vaccine Tuesday.
The Pfizer vaccine supply kit was sent by the US Government in anticipation of the vaccine...
Photographed at the Beaumont Service Center December 11, 2020.(Tony Simler | Beaumont.org)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Frontline workers at Michigan’s largest health care system lined up for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The group of doctors and nurses got the shots at Beaumont Health Service Center in Southfield. Everyone who got the vaccine has been in direct or indirect exposure to patients with COVID-19.

“It almost feels like it’s gold,” Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer said. “We know that we had to do a lot of planning. We don’t want to waste vaccine. We want to get to the highest priority people. So, a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement.”

Monday marked the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history.

