Beaumont administers vaccines to doctors and nurses

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Frontline workers at Michigan’s largest health care system lined up for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The group of doctors and nurses got the shots at Beaumont Health Service Center in Southfield. Everyone who got the vaccine has been in direct or indirect exposure to patients with COVID-19.

“It almost feels like it’s gold,” Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer said. “We know that we had to do a lot of planning. We don’t want to waste vaccine. We want to get to the highest priority people. So, a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement.”

Monday marked the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history.

