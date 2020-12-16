Advertisement

AG Nessel says her office has received threatening phone calls, emails

Attorney General Dana Nessel and others are cracking down on threats made to public leaders.
Attorney General Dana Nessel and others are cracking down on threats made to public leaders.(WLUC)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and others are cracking down on threats made to public leaders. She joined the District of Columbia’s Attorney General and law enforcement officials on a call Wednesday.

It comes as violence and protests have erupted around the nation after the presidential election.

Attorney General Nessel did not give any details about the threats that closed legislative offices Monday, only saying that it’s still under investigation. She promised anyone who makes threats will be prosecuted.

The AG says her office has been targeted, too. She says her staff receives hundreds of phone calls and emails each day-oftentimes from out-of-state numbers.

“It’s just nonstop. It’s around the clock. It’s just very disruptive, and many times they are direct threats or they are intimation of threats. The language implies that something bad will happen or it implies some sort of threat of violence,” said AG Nessel.

A law professor from Georgetown University also joined the call. She said while free speech is protected under the First Amendment, threats of violence are not. These kinds of threats are often times felonies under federal law.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses
GVSU police department update on student’s suspicious death
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project
A large fire broke out at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle blaze at Cleanlites Recycling in Mason

Latest News

MDHHS updates priority group information for vaccination; launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
Health officials confirm 4,037 new coronavirus cases
Michigan corn farmers recognized in national contest
Governor Whitmer appoints two new judges