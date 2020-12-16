A day in the life of an ICU nurse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those on the front lines of COVID-19 have received a lot of attention over the past nine months. But, what is their day-to-day life really like?

Bob Ford became a nurse six years ago after getting a degree from Grand Valley State University and completing Lansing Community College’s nursing program.

“I think everyone became a nurse to take care of sick people. Did I think it was going to be in the middle of a pandemic? Not really. We’ve seen more people die in the last few months than my entire six years as a nurse so far,” said Ford.

Now he’s working in Sparrow’s Intensive Care Unit taking care of those who are critically ill from COVID-19.

Ford’s day starts at 4:45 a.m. Nurses meet at the start of their 12-hour shifts to get their assignments.

On this particular day, the ICU saw a surge in patients overnight. Twenty of the 27 COVID patients are on ventilators.

“They’re not all just older people. Some of them are 30-something-years-old,” said Ford.

Most of the time, it’s one-on-one care.

Ford’s patient uses a machine called CRRT that is similar to dialysis but takes a smaller amount of fluid and runs 24 hours a day.

“I go in and do a really good assessment of the patient first thing in the morning, get my meds, then every hour on the hour I have to maintain the CRRT machine,” he said. “We draw all the labs for that patient. So depending on what the physician’s order...sometimes it’s every four hours. Sometimes it’s every eight hours.”

The nurses must gear up in a gown, face shield, and gloves every time they enter a room.

He spends the entire shift caring for one patient. But since the nurses typically work three days a week, he might work with someone different on his next shift.

With two children under three and a wife, Ford has to be extra cautious about what he brings home.

“Sparrow has provided these surgery scrubs for us. So I wear these when I’m here, change out of them when I leave here and throw them in the dirty laundry here, wear different clothes home. When I get home, everything that I even wear home goes right into the washing machine and then I go right to the shower. No contact with my kids until I’m cleaned off,” he said.

Others may use the term “healthcare hero,” but Ford humbly disagrees.

“I don’t think any of us think that we’re heroes by any means. We just do what we were trained to do. This is our job. We’re fortunate to be able to help people out in the community,” he said.

The nurses in the ICU will be some of the first people at Sparrow to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives. Ford says he’s eager to get it.

