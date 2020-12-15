Advertisement

Week end Bowl Game Canceled

Generic football picture.
Generic football picture.(MGN)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus outside Dallas on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game...
Big Ten Honor For Justin Fields
USC Postpones Basketball Games
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan’s Game at Iowa Canceled
Lugnuts Name New Manager