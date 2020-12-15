Week end Bowl Game Canceled

-FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on SMU’s campus outside Dallas on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.