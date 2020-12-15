Advertisement

TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GOP Rep. Gary Eisen clarifies controversial statements
Gunman on roof of Chili's at Meridian mall
Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall, suspect in custody
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
17-year-old killed in crash on Brogan road
Map
City of Lansing to begin one-way to two-way conversion project

Latest News

Brazil turtle tsunami
East Lansing may extend mask requirement
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern
Michigan liquor licenses and permits suspended for eight businesses