Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Sadie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of the week were we introduce you to a sweet animal that is ready to be adopted at the Capital Area Humane Society.

On this week’s Take Me Home Tuesday, the CAHS introduced Studio 10 to Sadie.

Sadie is 15 years old and she came to the shelter due to the health of her owner who could no longer take care of her.

She did live with one of our staff members for a couple of weeks so we got to learn some things about her. She is very sweet. She loves adults. But we did learn that she is going to do best in a home with no children, no cats or no dogs, she’s just really looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get all the love and the attention.

You can see she’s a little shy but she’s super sweet.

CAHS thinks once she gets in a home and she has a little bit to acclimate, she is going to be a great pet. She’s actually in really good health. So if you are looking to please stop by the CAHS and see her - she’s super sweet.

