Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall
He is being charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County prosecutor’s office has released the name of the man who had a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall on Saturday.
Michael Stumpf, 32, of Meridian Twp fled the scene of an accident and is being charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.
Those charges are:
- Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent
- Firearm possession by a felon
- Two felony counts of felony firearm
- Resisting and obstructing a police officer
- Failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident (a misdemeanor)
- Reckless use of a firearm (a misdemeanor)
Strumpf will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Ingham County 55th District Court in Mason.
