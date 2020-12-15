Name released of suspect who brandished a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County prosecutor’s office has released the name of the man who had a gun on a roof at Meridian Mall on Saturday.

Michael Stumpf, 32, of Meridian Twp fled the scene of an accident and is being charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.

Those charges are:

Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent

Firearm possession by a felon

Two felony counts of felony firearm

Resisting and obstructing a police officer

Failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident (a misdemeanor)

Reckless use of a firearm (a misdemeanor)

Strumpf will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Ingham County 55th District Court in Mason.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.