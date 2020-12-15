Advertisement

Suspect in Whitmer kidnapping plot to appear in WI court

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man alleged to be a part of the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appear in a Wisconsin courtroom today.

Prosecutors claim Brian Higgins scouted Governor Whitmer’s vacation home with night-vision goggles and used a dash camera to record surveillance to help the would-be kidnappers.

He is now requesting a judge to toss out Michigan’s extradition request.

His attorney argues the paperwork is void because Governor Whitmer signed it.

They claim this is an “obvious and undeniable” conflict of interest and would make the signature illegal.

Higgins’ attorney states another Michigan official should have signed the warrant.

According to previous court filings, Michigan’s constitution requires the governor’s signature for extradition paperwork.

