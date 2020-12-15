Spartan football ready for final game of the season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is gearing up to play its final game of the season at Maryland this weekend. Head coach Mel Tucker is preparing the Spartans to take on the Terrapins.

“We need to play football,” said Tucker.

The Spartans are taking on Maryland for Big Ten Champions week. This is a team the Spartans have prepared for since the original game was postponed back in November due to COVID-19 issues within the Terrapins’ program.

“We have to obviously take into account what they’ve done since then, and then that determines what type of changes we need to make in our game plan,” said Tucker.

There’s a lot going on for Tucker and company. It’s finals week for the players, and College Signing Day is tomorrow for high schoolers.

“I mean, you just got to find your balance for football and for school,” said wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

“I’ve had this before, where I’m standing in practice with a cell phone in my pocket. That’s just kind of how it goes with this early signing period,” said Tucker. “It’s not a big deal, you just got to sleep fast.”

With new players coming in, old players are leaving. Most recently, cornerback Shakur Brown declared for the NFL draft Monday night.

“I love the kid, you know, he’s improved, he’s made a lot of plays this year. I think he’s got tremendous upside,” said Tucker. “I really enjoy working with him and I wish him the best.”

Tucker said last week he’s willing to fight to keep his guys. There’s a possibility Brown won’t play against Maryland.

“I support all of the players year in and year out working with college guys when they’re trying to make these decisions,” said Tucker. “I support them as much as I can and try to help them and help their families and be a resource.”

With Maryland being the last regular season game, Tucker hopes for a successful day with the players he’s got. Most importantly, he wants a chance at the postseason.

“I want to play, I want to practice, I want to compete,” said Tucker. “I want to get more practice time with our guys, keep developing our guys, just seeing how far we can take this team and what this team can become.”

The game takes place Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

