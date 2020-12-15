Advertisement

Russia responds to accusations of cyber attack

(WHSV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WILX) - The Kremlin is denying accusations that Russian hackers were responsible for recent cyber-attacks in the U.S.

Hackers from Russian intelligence reportedly breached the treasury and commerce departments and other US agencies, monitoring internal email traffic

The hack was a part of an espionage campaign that could have started as early as this spring. The intrusion is so serious, National Security Council meeting was held at the White House on Saturday, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

Additional targets included governments and private companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

