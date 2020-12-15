New online tool allows Michiganders to learn their risk of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Aging and Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the launch of CV19 CheckUp in Michigan – a free, anonymous, personalized online tool to evaluate an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19.

The service is in partnership with BellAge, Inc. and can be accessed HERE.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency. “And while this tool is available to all residents, it is specifically designed with older adults – age 60 and over – in mind. Older Michiganders represent 24 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 percent of confirmed deaths. We are dedicated to keeping aging adults safe and healthy and believe this tool will help older adults stay safer and healthier as cases continue to grow.”

The tool was developed by BellAge to help people be safer and healthier while ensuring their individual needs are met during the pandemic. CV19 CheckUp fills a critical need for a comprehensive resource that educates, advises, and empowers people to protect themselves from COVID-19.

CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze the data each person provides in an online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered to be high-risk, such as older adults, low-income people, ethnic and racial minorities, and LGBTQ communities. The tool’s algorithms are powered by science and medicine, using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The tool is anonymous and does not require a name, email address, or identifier of any type.

Once the anonymous questionnaire is completed, CV19 CheckUp immediately delivers a personalized report. The report answers questions such as:

How likely am I to get COVID-19 or spread it to others?

If I get COVID-19, how severe would it likely be?

Where can I find help to ensure my needs are met during the pandemic?

The individualized approach that defines CV19 CheckUp delivers much-needed support to those who are hardest hit by COVID-19. Those include the more than 2.4 million Michiganders age 60 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions and/or compromised immune systems that the CDC has described as being at higher risk of severe or fatal consequences if they are infected with COVID-19.

CV19 CheckUp is said to be user friendly as it assesses each person’s unique situation, presenting options to help reduce risk and enhance their quality of life.

“CV19 CheckUp was developed to fill an urgent public need,” said Jim Firman, chief innovation officer, BellAge, Inc. “Our team realized that although there are many resources with information about the virus, all of them require a lot of effort by the user. The average person has to spend considerable time on numerous websites, digging through pages of information looking for answers that are relevant to their specific situation. CV19 CheckUp does the work for them. We developed a hyper-personalized tool that makes it easy for anyone to understand their level of risk and take steps to reduce those risks.”

