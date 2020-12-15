Napoleon Community Schools transitioning back to remote learning

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - Superintendent Graham provided an update:

Good Afternoon Pirate Families,

On December 7th we made the decision to allow our K-8 students to return to in-person learning for families who chose this option. We based this decision on the fact that the positive cases listed on our COVID-19 Dashboard, at that time were not associated with in-person learners or other in-building cases. All school districts in Michigan are required to notify staff, students, parents/guardians and the community of any “school associated” positive cases. School associated includes virtual, in-person students and all staff members and post all cases to our COVID-19 Dashboard. We continue to strongly feel that providing an education to our students, evaluating and assessing their emotional needs is best accomplished in-person whenever possible.

However, we will always put the health of our students, staff and community first. Therefore, after being made aware of a positive case in one of our Ezra Eby Elementary classrooms and other school affiliated cases today, we will be transitioning the entire district back to remote learning for the remainder of the week starting tomorrow Tuesday, December 15th, 2020. We believe that we achieved the goal of addressing the well-being of our students during this return to in-person learning period and although we are saddened to announce a return to remote learning at this time, we feel we must follow district protocols to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

We will remain on a remote learning schedule through the first week after Christmas break with a planned return to in-person learning on Monday, January 11th, 2020. Please see the specific dates outlined below. ALL students will be responsible for remote learning during the remainder of this week and the first week after Christmas break. If you have any questions or concerns please contact your building administrators directly. We also ask that you remember it is required to report positive school associated cases. Please continue to report this information to your building administrator even if learning is remote so proper protocol may be followed.

Remote learning: Tuesday, December 15, 2020-Friday, December 18, 2020

Christmas Break: Monday, December 21, 2020- Friday, January 1, 2021

School resumes remote learning: Monday, December 4, 2021- Friday, January 8, 2021

School resumes in-person: Monday, January 11, 2021

We will continue to support our families in any way available to us. We encourage you to reach out to teachers and/ or administrators if your student is struggling. We will do our very best to offer support or look for various ways to work through your concerns. Times are challenging Pirates but we will continue to educate and do what it best for students.

Please continue to practice safe social distancing, wash your hands frequently and stay healthy.

Sincerely,

James E. Graham

Superintendent

Napoleon Community Schools

